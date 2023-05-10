OPP charge man with sexual assault in a plaza parking lot

Police arrested a 23-year-old man accused of a sexual assault in an Orangeville parking lot.

According to Dufferin OPP, the alleged incident happened Monday in a plaza parking lot on First Street.

Police say the accuser did not know the suspect.

They encourage anyone with information on this case or who believes they were a victim of a similar circumstance to contact Dufferin OPP or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

The accused is scheduled to answer to the sexual assault charge in court next month.