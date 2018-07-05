

The Canadian Press





Provincial police say a man is facing charges after allegedly taking the belongings of man who was found dead in Sudbury area.

Police say the body of 63-year-old Jack Patrick of Aurora was found on June 15th near his vehicle in Waldie Township.

The OPP says a 57-year-old Sudbury man was arrested earlier this week and charged with attempting to obstruct justice, theft, trafficking in stolen goods under five thousand dollars.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Sudbury court on July 18th.