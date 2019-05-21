

CTV Barrie





In just over one hour on Monday, Dufferin OPP charged four drivers with stunt driving.

Officers say three drivers were ticketed speeding along Airport Road between the 25th and 30th side road in Mono Township.

In each instance, police allege the drivers were travelling over 140 km/h in the posted 80 km/h zone.

Another driver was allegedly clocked speeding 135km/h in a posted 80km/h zone on Mulmur Melancthon Town Line.

All four of the accused are scheduled to appear in an Orangeville court to answer to the stunt driving charges.