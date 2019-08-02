Featured
OPP charge another man in string of arrests by the Child Sexual Exploitation Unit
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, August 2, 2019 1:50PM EDT
The OPP's Child Sexual Exploitation Unit's string of arrests continues, this time in Mississauga.
Police arrested a 28-year-old man after a month-long investigation.
Investigators say the man is accused of communicating over the internet with a young person for a sexual purpose.
Police seized multiple electronic devices for further examination.
The accused has been charged with luring a minor for a sexual purpose.
Earlier this week police arrested and charged three other men accused of child sexual exploitation.