The OPP's Child Sexual Exploitation Unit's string of arrests continues, this time in Mississauga.

Police arrested a 28-year-old man after a month-long investigation.

Investigators say the man is accused of communicating over the internet with a young person for a sexual purpose.

Police seized multiple electronic devices for further examination.

The accused has been charged with luring a minor for a sexual purpose.

Earlier this week police arrested and charged three other men accused of child sexual exploitation.