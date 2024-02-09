BARRIE
    • OPP charge 52-year-old with sexual assault in relation to January incident

    OPP has arrested and charged a New Tecumseh man in relation to a late January sexual assault incident.

    On January 26, Nottawasaga OPP received information about a sexual assault that occurred in the Town of Allison, where an employee of a local business reported to have been sexually assaulted by a male suspect.

    Following an investigation, OPP charged a 52-year-old was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

    The accused is scheduled to appear in a Bradford court in March.

    Anyone with more information on the incident is encouraged to contact Nottawasaga OPP or Crime Stoppers.

