An Aurora man is the 25th driver to be accused of stunt driving in the West Parry Sound area this year, police say.

Provincial police conducting patrol on Highway 400 in Carling Township say the man was driving 50km/h over the posted 100km/h limit on Saturday afternoon.

The 46-year-old man faces a racing-related charge and is scheduled to appear in a Parry Sound court to answer to the charge in August.