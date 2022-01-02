OPP charge 17 people with firearms offences in Melancthon Township

According to Dufferin OPP, 17 people are accused of firearms offences after an incident on New Year's Day.

Provincial police were called to County Road 17 in Melancthon Township shortly before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, after gunshots were heard from the rural property.

OPP say eight firearms were confiscated. Seventeen people are accused of 28 firearm-related offences.

The accused, ranging in ages 22 to 49 years old, will answer their charges at an Orangeville court in March.