OWEN SOUND -- Provincial police have made an arrest in connection with two break-ins over the weekend in Northern Bruce Peninsula.

Police got a call early Saturday morning about a man who assaulted an employee who was opening up the gas station on Highway 6 in Ferndale.

According to officers, the suspect tried to get into the business and was gone by the time they arrived.

A short time later, officers got a call for a break-and-enter in progress at a house on Highway 6 in Miller Lake.

A 29-year-old man was arrested and faces charges of robbery with violence, break-and-enter and driving while impaired.