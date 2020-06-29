BARRIE, ONT. -- A Brampton man is facing charges after police allege they clocked him driving at an eye-popping speed.

OPP say their radar caught a white sports car going 205 km/h in an 80 km/h zone Sunday night on Hwy 6 near Greig Settlement Rd in South Bruce Peninsula.

Officers turned on their cruiser’s emergency lights and tried to pull the driver over, but he kept going. Another officer intervened and stopped the driver.

19-year-old Jashan Hehar faces charges of dangerous driving, stunt driving and flight from police. Hehar’s licence has been suspended for seven days, and the car involved impounded for a week.