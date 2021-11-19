OPP Canine Calendars showcase man's best friend and supports good causes

BARRIE, ONT. -

Police dogs from across Ontario got photo-ready to show off their skills in the sixth edition of the OPP Canine Calendar.

The 2022 OPP Canine Calendar is now available for purchase, with the proceeds going to charity.

For decades, canine units and handlers have provided a key role in numerous police operatives, from search and rescue to tracking wanted people and identifying evidence. Each canine member has been trained for a unique skill set.

Each month features a canine with a write-up explaining their specialty, their role and their home location.

In its sixth year, the calendars have raised thousands of dollars for local charities.

All of the proceeds from the calendar go to the OPP Youth Foundation, which supports struggling youth and Friends of The OPP Museum, which assists in preserving the history of the OPP.

Just last year, $22,000 was raised from the calendars.

Each calendar costs $15 and can be purchased online.