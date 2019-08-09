

CTV Barrie





A Caledon man is charged with stunt driving after allegedly being clocked speeding more than double the posted limit.

An OPP officer says the man was travelling 175km/h in a posted 80km/h zone along County Road 7 around 1:20 a.m. on Monday.

The 42-year-old man's licence was suspended for seven days, and his vehicle was impounded.

He has a court date in October to answer to the charge.