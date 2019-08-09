Featured
OPP: Caledon man clocked speeding more than double the posted limit
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, August 9, 2019 1:09PM EDT
A Caledon man is charged with stunt driving after allegedly being clocked speeding more than double the posted limit.
An OPP officer says the man was travelling 175km/h in a posted 80km/h zone along County Road 7 around 1:20 a.m. on Monday.
The 42-year-old man's licence was suspended for seven days, and his vehicle was impounded.
He has a court date in October to answer to the charge.