OPP bust Montreal trio with car-jacking tools

An early-morning stop netted police a cache of auto break-in tools.

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police pulled over a vehicle shortly after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on Fourth Ave. in Orangeville.

Upon investigation of the vehicle, police charged the driver and his two passengers with a wide range of offences.

A 29-year-old Montreal man has been charged with the following:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of break-in instruments

Possessing automobile master key

Identity theft - obtain or possess another person's identification

A 27-year-old Pointe Claire man was charged with:

Possession of break-in instruments

Possessing automobile master key

A 30-year-old Dollard-Des-Ormeaux man was charged with:

Possession of break-in instruments

Possessing automobile master key

The accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in March to answer the charges.