OPP bust man after watching surveillance video

    Two alarm calls at the same business alerted police to a break-and-enter.

    Huntsville Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a King William Street business shortly before 3:50 a.m. Tuesday.

    They confirmed the building was secure but received a second alarm call and found an unsecured door.

    Police say no individuals were found at the scene, but surveillance video showed a man had been inside the building.

    Police identified him as a 22-year-old Huntsville man. He was charged with entering a place with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

    The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 3.

    The investigation into the break and enters in Huntsville is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

