OPP bring peaceful resolution to Orillia standoff with barricaded individual

Police officers surrounded a residence in the west end of Orillia Sunday night for several hours to resolve an incident involving a barricaded individual.

Provincial police say officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to a call about a person making threats and refusing to leave a residence on Pearl Drive.

Police blocked the area for public safety while several officers, including a crisis negotiator, K-9 and tactical units, and the emergency response team assisted to resolve the standoff.

After four hours, police say one person was taken to a local hospital for assessment and support.

There is no word on whether any charges will be laid.