

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Provincial police believe alcohol may have been a factor in a two-vehicle collision that sent two people to hospital early this morning in Stayner.

A section of Highway 26 was closed around 6:30 a.m. from Wyant Drive to Nottawasaga 27/28 Sideroad for the investigation. It has since reopened.

Police say both people suffered minor injuries.

Charges are pending as the investigation continues.