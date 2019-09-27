Featured
OPP believes alcohol a factor in early morning Stayner crash
A two-vehicle collision on Highway 26 in Stayner sends two people to hospital on Fri., Sept. 27, 2019 (Clearview Fire Dept./Twitter)
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Friday, September 27, 2019 11:23AM EDT
Provincial police believe alcohol may have been a factor in a two-vehicle collision that sent two people to hospital early this morning in Stayner.
A section of Highway 26 was closed around 6:30 a.m. from Wyant Drive to Nottawasaga 27/28 Sideroad for the investigation. It has since reopened.
Police say both people suffered minor injuries.
Charges are pending as the investigation continues.