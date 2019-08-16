Featured
OPP believe shots fired into Bolton home was a targeted incident
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Friday, August 16, 2019 11:37AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 16, 2019 11:44AM EDT
Police say they believe it was a targeted shooting after investigating reports of gunfire overnight in Bolton.
Caledon OPP say officers responded to the area of Harvest Moon Drive and Coleraine Drive around 1:20 a.m. on Friday.
Officers reported several shots had been fired into a residence.
They say no one was injured.
Police are asking residents to check their security footage for any suspicious activity, people or vehicles, in the area between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Caledon OPP or Crimestoppers.