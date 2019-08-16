

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Police say they believe it was a targeted shooting after investigating reports of gunfire overnight in Bolton.

Caledon OPP say officers responded to the area of Harvest Moon Drive and Coleraine Drive around 1:20 a.m. on Friday.

Officers reported several shots had been fired into a residence.

They say no one was injured.

Police are asking residents to check their security footage for any suspicious activity, people or vehicles, in the area between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Caledon OPP or Crimestoppers.