OPP at the scene of an investigation in Innisfil

Police have cordonned off Huron Court in Innsfil for an investigation.

An OPP Central Region Twitter post states the immediate area is contained and is being evacuated.

Police say there is no threat to the general public and the local Alcona Glen Elementary school is unaffected.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

CTV has a reporter at the scene and will update as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story.