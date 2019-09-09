

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Haliburton Highlands OPP is asking for the public's help to identify a driver accused of a hit and run on Highway 118, just east of Carnarvon.

Police say a motorcyclist was hit in the hand by a car's side mirror when the vehicle crossed the centre line on Thursday.

Police allege the car failed to remain at the scene of the collision.

The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect's vehicle is a dark-coloured Dodge or Chrysler that will have damage to the driver's mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.