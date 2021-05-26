BARRIE, ONT. -- Three people are in police custody following reports of a robbery at a small business in Port McNicoll on Wednesday.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP officers got a call about a suspect fleeing the scene of an armed robbery just before 1 p.m. on Talbot Street.

Police say thanks to witnesses describing the vehicle and license plate, officers were able to locate and stop the suspects travelling on Highway 93 into Midland within 15 minutes.

The OPP says two suspects, a man and a woman, were arrested, along with a third man found hiding in the trunk of the car.

Police are continuing their investigation.