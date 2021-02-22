Advertisement
OPP arrests three people in connection with suspicious vehicle near Everett
Published Monday, February 22, 2021 12:24PM EST
BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police are investigating an incident in Adjala-Tosorontio that resulted in three arrests Monday morning.
According to the OPP, a suspicious vehicle was reported in a private driveway near Everett.
Police say two people were immediately taken into custody at the scene, while officers apprehended a third person after a short foot chase.
Officers arrested two men and one woman.
The investigation is ongoing.