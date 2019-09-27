Featured
OPP arrests Orillia man wanted for attempted murder
Jake Marcellus, 20, of Orillia is wanted by OPP in connection with an attempted murder. Thurs., Aug. 22, 2019 (Orillia OPP)
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Friday, September 27, 2019 3:35PM EDT
An Orillia man wanted for attempted murder is in police custody.
Provincial police arrested 20-year-old Jake Marcellus today without incident.
Marcellus is accused of seriously injuring a 23-year-old man in Ramara Township on July 29th.
Police say the victim was stabbed multiple times and had to be airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital in critical condition.
The accused is facing charges of attempted murder and uttering threats. He is being held in custody.