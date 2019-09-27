

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





An Orillia man wanted for attempted murder is in police custody.

Provincial police arrested 20-year-old Jake Marcellus today without incident.

Marcellus is accused of seriously injuring a 23-year-old man in Ramara Township on July 29th.

Police say the victim was stabbed multiple times and had to be airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital in critical condition.

The accused is facing charges of attempted murder and uttering threats. He is being held in custody.