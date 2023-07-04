OPP arrests drivers in Oro-Medonte with breath samples over 2x legal limit

Orillia OPP officers arrested two motorists accused of being impaired by double the legal limit in separate instances over the weekend.

Police say officers were alerted to a possible drunk driver on Line 9 in Oro-Medonte Friday afternoon.

They say the tip led to a 57-year-old Orillia woman being charged with impaired-related charges after a sample of her breath read two and a half times over the legal limit.

The woman also faces charges of driving while prohibited and obstructing a peace officer.

The following morning, officers received another concerned call about a suspected impaired driver at Line 15 North and Old Barrie Road on the border of Orillia and Oro-Medonte.

Police say the 22-year-old Barrie man blew twice the legal alcohol limit.

As a result of the impaired driving charges, both individuals were handed a 90-day licence suspension.

Additionally, their vehicles were impounded for seven days.