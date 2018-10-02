Featured
OPP arrest two men in connection with alleged kidnapping
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, October 2, 2018 7:54PM EDT
Two local men are facing multiple charges in connection with what police are calling a ‘targeted kidnapping’ in Midland.
Provincial Police say they were made aware of a kidnapping that occurred during the afternoon on Saturday in Little Lake Park.
Police say the investigation led to the arrest of a 30-year-old Midland man and a 44-year-old man from Tay Township.
Both of the accused face kidnapping, violent robbery, and aggravated assault charges.
Police say they are looking for a third Midland man in regards to his involvement in the alleged kidnapping.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.