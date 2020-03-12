OPP arrest three teens accused of carrying loaded gun, drugs
CTV Barrie Published Thursday, March 12, 2020 12:57PM EDT
Orillia OPP displays a gun and drugs allegedly seized from a vehicle on Sat., Mar. 7, 2020. (OPP/Twitter)
BARRIE -- A 15-year-old is among three teens who were arrested following a traffic stop on Highway 400.
Police say they seized cocaine, mushrooms, cannabis and a loaded gun during the investigation.
Police say the 15, 17 and 19-year-olds were travelling along the highway near Orillia when they were pulled over.
The accused were released with court dates scheduled for next month.