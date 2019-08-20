

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Provincial police have taken one man into custody after an overnight standoff at a house near Sauble Beach.

Police closed a section of Bruce Road 8 between Bruce Road 14 and Municipal Road shortly before midnight on Monday for an incident they called "a high-risk situation involving a weapon."

OPP negotiators, along with members of the Emergency Response Team, were at the residence on Bruce Road 8 overnight until the incident ended.

The man was taken into custody around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police have not released any further details.

The road has since been reopened to traffic in both directions.