OPP arrest man accused of stealing puppy from Alliston home

Nottawasaga OPP arrested a Brampton man accused of stealing a puppy from a home in Alliston.

Police say the incident happened in the area of Treetops Boulevard late Tuesday afternoon when two individuals arrived at the residence to inquire about purchasing a pug puppy.

"When the opportunity arose, they grabbed the puppy and left running with no exchange of funds," OPP stated in a release.

Officers located one of the accused a short distance away.

He was charged with theft under $5,000 and breach of recognizance.

Police say the second man got away.

"Police would like to remind the public that the Nottawasaga OPP detachment has a Project Safe Trade Zone at the front parking lot."

The spaces at the detachment on Industrial Parkway in Alliston offer a safe location for transactions with strangers.

Police ask anyone with information, dash cam or security video of the area to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.