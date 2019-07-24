

After months of investigating, OPP officers arrested a 29-year-old Brocton man in connection with several break-ins at car wash facilities, and a laundromat, in the Chatsworth area.

Police say the break-ins happened between February and April. They executed a search warrant at a Brocton house in June and arrested the man.

The accused faces multiple charges, including six counts of break-and-enter and seven counts of failing to comply with a probation order.