OPP arrest Etobicoke man accused of selling drugs in Orillia
Police say this suspected fentanyl was seized from an accused drug dealer in Orillia on July 19, 2019. (Orillia OPP handout)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, August 6, 2019 12:20PM EDT
Provincial police arrested a 26-year-old man accused of selling illegal drugs in Orillia.
Police say they seized what is suspected to be fentanyl and a quantity of cash during an investigation last month.
A man from Etobicoke is facing several criminal drug charges following the arrest.
He was released from police custody with a future court date.