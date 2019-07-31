Featured
OPP arrest and charge two men with possessing child pornography
Ontario Provincial Police officers are seen in this file image.
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019 12:45PM EDT
Provincial police made two arrests on Tuesday in separate instances in connection with child pornography offences.
Police say that following a five-month investigation, officers searched a Wasaga Beach residence and seized multiple electronic devices.
A 61-year-old man was arrested and faces three counts of possessing child pornography.
Police also searched a home in Tiny Township and seized several electronic devices for further investigation.
They arrested a 47-year-old man. He is charged with two counts of possessing child pornography.
Both men are scheduled to appear in a Barrie courtroom on Wednesday.