Provincial police made two arrests on Tuesday in separate instances in connection with child pornography offences.

Police say that following a five-month investigation, officers searched a Wasaga Beach residence and seized multiple electronic devices.

A 61-year-old man was arrested and faces three counts of possessing child pornography.

Police also searched a home in Tiny Township and seized several electronic devices for further investigation.

They arrested a 47-year-old man. He is charged with two counts of possessing child pornography.

Both men are scheduled to appear in a Barrie courtroom on Wednesday.