

The Canadian Press





Provincial police officers are charging a 58-year-old man with second-degree murder in Highlands East, Ont.

Investigators say a 29-year-old man was killed in the community on Saturday morning.

They say the victim was from the community of Dysart.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Toronto.

Officers with the Haliburton Highlands Detachment say there is currently no threat to public safety.

They say the investigation is ongoing, and the man charged has a bail hearing for Monday.