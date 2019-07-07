Featured
OPP arrest and charge a man for second-degree murder in Highlands East
OPP cruiser undated. (The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 7, 2019 7:41PM EDT
Provincial police officers are charging a 58-year-old man with second-degree murder in Highlands East.
Investigators say a 29-year-old man was killed in the community on Saturday morning.
They say the victim was from the community of Dysart.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Toronto.
Officers with the Haliburton Highlands Detachment say there is currently no threat to public safety.
They say the investigation is ongoing, and the man charged has a bail hearing for Monday.