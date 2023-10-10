Barrie

    • OPP appeals to residents for help finding missing Orangeville girl

    Nevaeh-Rae Morgan, 14, of Orangeville, Ont., is pictured in this undated photo. (Supplied) Nevaeh-Rae Morgan, 14, of Orangeville, Ont., is pictured in this undated photo. (Supplied)

    Police are appealing to the public for help locating a missing girl who has not been seen since before Thanksgiving weekend.

    Provincial police say 14-year-old Nevaeh-Rae Morgan was last seen on Friday around 3:30 p.m. on Fead Street in Orangeville.

    Police are asking residents who live or work in the area to check surveillance video for any sign of the young teen.

    Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

