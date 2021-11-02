OPP appeals for witnesses to deadly train crash in Tottenham

Barrie, Ont. -

Provincial police are appealing to witnesses as they continue to investigate a deadly train collision that happened in Tottenham last month.

In a release issued Tuesday, provincial police say they learned some witnesses haven't come forward.

"Police are aware that there was at least one vehicle that witnessed the incident," the release stated.

On Oct. 14, an oncoming train struck a car with five occupants in the area of the 5th Line around 11 p.m.

Two women, 19 and 24, died, one at the scene and one in the hospital.

Three other people, the male driver and two other women, all in their 20s, were taken to a Toronto trauma centre in serious condition.

Police say that at this time, two people have been discharged and are home, while one person remains in the hospital.

According to police, the train signals were flashing at the time of the crash, but there are no arm barriers at this particular crossing.

It's not clear how the vehicle ended up in the train's path.

Police encourage witnesses to contact the Nottawasaga OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.