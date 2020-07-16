BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police are asking the public for help with information about a fatal boat crash on Lake Muskoka.

Police say a boat and rowing scull collided on July 5 just before noon.

The 58-year-old man in the rowing scull slipped beneath the water after the impact.

OPP divers later recovered his body.

The victim has been identified as Michael Cohen of Toronto.

Police say there were two other people on the personal watercraft at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the OPP.