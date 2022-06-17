OPP appeals for help identifying two Orillia assault suspects

Provincial police are appealing to the public for help identifying two men believed to be involved in an allegedly violent assault in Orillia earlier this week.

Police say the altercation happened around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Mississaga Street East and Peter Street and left one person with "severe injuries."

They say the person was taken to a Toronto area hospital to be treated.

Police released images of the two men believed to be responsible and urge anyone who recognizes them or has information to contact them at 705-326-3536 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.