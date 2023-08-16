OPP appeals for help finding missing woman last seen in Orillia

Police are appealing to the public for help locating a woman missing since July who could be in Simcoe County.

Provincial police say 38-year-old Rebecca (no last name was provided) was last seen in the Orillia area in July.

She is known to frequent Barrie and Midland.

The missing woman is five feet four inches tall, with medium-length light brown hair and blue eyes.

Rebecca has a floral tattoo on the left side of her chest.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.