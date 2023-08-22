OPP appeals for help finding missing 13-year-old girl

Provincial police are appealing to the public for help locating a missing 13-year-old last seen in Midhurst.

Police say Olivia (no last name was provided) was last seen Monday in the Midhurst area around 10 p.m.

She is five feet six inches tall with a slim build and light-purple shoulder-length hair.

Olivia was wearing an LSU Tigers purple and yellow sweater, black Nike sweatpants, white Air Jordan shoes and a grey and black Air Jordan backpack.

She could possibly be wearing a black Guess t-shirt or a black Tupac t-shirt.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.