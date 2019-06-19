

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward to help in the investigation of a fatal collision in Caledon last week.

The 48-year-old female driver of an SUV died in the crash that also sent two male passengers, 18 and 19-years-old, to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries on Thurs., June 13 around 5 p.m.

The collision involving the SUV and a pickup truck happened in the area of Healey Road and Innis Lake Road.

Caledon OPP would like to speak with three potential witnesses in particular. The driver of a red vehicle who stopped briefly at the collision scene, the driver of a black sedan and a grey SUV that were also seen in the area of the crash and may have seen the accident occur.

Police say these drivers were not involved in the deadly collision, but they say they may have seen something that could help in the investigation.

Police believe these potential witnesses travel Healey Road regularly or work in the Caledon area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Caledon OPP.