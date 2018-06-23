

CTV Barrie





Provincial police are appealing for witnesses in an assault investigation in Gravenhurst.

The OPP say there was an altercation between two drivers on Southwood Road near Beiers Road sometime between 6:30 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. Tuesday.

A Mississauga man, 58, was sent to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.