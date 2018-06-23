Provincial police are appealing for witnesses in an assault investigation in Gravenhurst.

The OPP say there was an altercation between two drivers on Southwood Road near Beiers Road sometime between 6:30 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. Tuesday.

A Mississauga man, 58, was sent to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.