OPP announce slew of impaired driving charges

The OPP's Collingwood and Blue Mountains Detachment has charged three drivers with impaired driving offences over the long weekend and four since the end of July.

Most recently, officers stopped a vehicle around 1:30 a.m. on Monday that was observed speeding on Ste. Marie Street in Collingwood. Police say an empty bottle of vodka was also observed in the centre console.

Officers administered a roadside test, which the driver failed. He was arrested and taken to the Collingwood Detachment for a breath test.

A 28-year-old man from Woodbridge was charged with driving while impaired by alcohol and drugs.

On Sunday, just after 5 a.m., police say a witness observed a white Pontiac Montana hopping over the curb and onto the sidewalk of Harbour Street West in Collingwood, causing the front tire to blow out.

When officers arrived at the scene, they observed the vehicle stationary in the middle of the road with the male driver asleep at the wheel and drug paraphernalia in the front centre console. The 22-year-old driver was arrested and charged with impaired driving.

On Saturday around 9:30 a.m., police say a concerned citizen observed a male asleep behind the wheel in a parking lot in the Town of the Blue Mountains. Upon locating the red Jeep Compass, officers observed drug paraphernalia in the front centre console.

A 51-year-old man was arrested and charged with impaired driving.

Last Wednesday, police say a driver observed a black Hyundai that could not stay in its lane while driving westbound on First Street in Collingwood.

Officers reached the vehicle as it entered the parking lot on First Street and determined that both occupants had warrants for their arrest. Police say drug paraphernalia was visible in the vehicle, and the female driver was transported to the Collingwood Detachment for a drug recognition evaluation.

A 29-year-old from Collingwood was charged with impaired driving, driving without a license, possession of property obtained by crime and three other offences.

"Four [impaired driving incidents] in less than a week is a lot for our Detachment," said Constable Trevor McKean from the Collingwood Detachment. "The public played a big part in getting these drivers off the street."

All four accused parties were each served a 90-day licence suspension, seven-day vehicle impoundments, and future court dates.

The OPP's Southern Georgian Bay Detachment also charged an individual with impaired driving over the long weekend after a traffic stop at the Highway 12 and Simcoe County Road 93 intersection. Police say the driver had open liquor in their vehicle and failed a roadside screening test and a breathalyzer test.