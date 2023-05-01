OPP and Essa Fire respond to structure fire in Essa Township

Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police and Essa Fire were on scene at a structure fire on 30th sideroad in Essa Township early Monday morning.

According to a social media post by the OPP, everyone was safely evacuated. However, Essa Fire confirmed that two animals perished in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A road closure on 30th sideroad between the 9th Line and 8th Line has now been reopened.