OPP and Essa Fire respond to structure fire in Essa Township
Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police and Essa Fire were on scene at a structure fire on 30th sideroad in Essa Township early Monday morning.
According to a social media post by the OPP, everyone was safely evacuated. However, Essa Fire confirmed that two animals perished in the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
A road closure on 30th sideroad between the 9th Line and 8th Line has now been reopened.
PSAC says tentative agreement reached with Treasury Board for 120,000 workers
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Treasury Board covering more than 120,000 federal government workers across the country.
Non-U.S. residents banned from purchasing tickets to Maple Leafs road games in Florida
Toronto Maple Leafs fans hoping to make a trip down south to catch a playoff game against the Florida Panthers will hit an unexpected road block.
How to create a 'win-win' situation for workplace mental health: psychologist
Whether it's a mental health day or a reduced workload, there are a number of ways that employers and employees can deal with workplace stress to the benefit of everyone, a Toronto-based psychologist says.
King Charles to uphold long-standing royal tradition of celebrating birthday twice
In addition to celebrating his birthday on Nov. 14, King Charles III will maintain the long-standing royal tradition of marking the occasion in June as well. CTVNews.ca spoke with royal experts about the surprisingly practical reason behind this tradition, as well as its significance.
Trump lawyer seeks mistrial in rape case, citing judge bias
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's attorney requested a mistrial Monday in his client's rape case, saying the judge overseeing the civil proceedings in federal court has ruled in a biased manner against Trump.
Mother-to-baby HIV transmission shouldn't be happening in Canada, researchers say
A new study concludes a few pregnant women in Canada are passing HIV to their babies, despite the fact that this country has all the tools needed to stop it from happening.
Nearly half of Canadians didn't use all their vacation days in 2022: survey
Almost half of Canadians reported that they didn't use all their vacation days in 2022, with more than half reporting that they feel deprived of vacation time, according to a new report.
Michael J. Fox calls Parkinson's disease 'the gift that keeps on taking' in candid new interview
Michael J. Fox is focused on optimism and gratitude as he discusses living with Parkinson's disease in a new interview with Jane Pauley for 'CBS Sunday Morning.'
New Zealand leader says he favours nation becoming a republic
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said Monday he personally favors his country becoming a republic, but it's not a change he intends to push for as leader.
Fire closes Donkin Coal mine, stop-work order issued
An underground fire at the Donkin Coal Mine on Sunday has prompted Nova Scotia's Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration to issue a stop-work order at the site.
Pedestrian hit, seriously injured in south end Halifax crosswalk: police
A driver has been ticketed after a pedestrian was hit in a crosswalk in Halifax’s south end Sunday evening.
WEATHER | Rain fills the forecast as high waters remain, but sunshine is on the way
Several rivers and lakes in Quebec remained under special surveillance by public security Monday morning as weather forecasts predicted rainfall for days in various areas of the province. On Monday morning, one sizable flood was observed, at Quesnel Bay on the Ottawa River in Rigaud, in the Montérégie region.
An 'aggressive biter': There's a new tick to worry about in Quebec and Ontario
Quebec and Ontario public health bodies are reminding residents that as the snow melts, ticks emerge. In addition to the Lyme disease carrying blacklegged tick, scientists are also concerned about the lone star tick which is being spotted north of its home in the southern United States and Mexico.
Quebec minimum wage increases to $15.25
Starting May 1, 2023, employees who make minimum wage will see their hourly pay increase by $1 to $15.25 per hour
RAINFALL WARNING | More rain Monday to increase flood risk
More rain is in the forecast for Ottawa as water levels on the Ottawa River remain high.
-
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa woman reconnects with sister fleeing violence in Sudan
When fighting broke out between the Sudanese military and a rival paramilitary group known as the RSF, Wajan Mohamed feared for her sister's safety.
Queen Street stretch is officially closed for nearly 5 years. Here’s what you need to know
A section of Queen Street is closing for construction of the Ontario Line subway on Monday for nearly five years.
-
WATCH LIVE | Major announcement on Canada’s most wanted list in Toronto this morning
Toronto police are set to make a major announcement on Canada’s most wanted individuals on Monday morning.
Grand River Transit workers reject deal, strike underway
Grand River Transit workers are on strike as of Monday.
-
OPP charge driver in crash that injured CTV reporter Stephanie Villella
Ontario Provincial Police have laid a charge in the crash that sent CTV News Kitchener reporter Stephanie Villella to hospital with life-threatening injuries earlier this year.
-
Kitchener mother calls for psychotropic drugs safety waiver following daughter’s suicide
A Kitchener mother is petitioning for a change she feels could have saved her daughter’s life.
BREAKING | We now know who London's new police chief is
On the same day London Police Chief Steve Williams retirement takes effect, a new chief was announced.
-
The man who threw stones at the prime minister is set to learn his fate
Shane Marshall was originally charged with assault with a weapon and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of assault in March 2023.
-
Tim Bachman, a founding member of BTO, dies
Tim Bachman, a founding member of the Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died.
-
Two men plead guilty to shooting moose standing in northern Ont. road
Two men from southern Ontario pleaded guilty to shooting a moose standing on a road north of Thunder Bay in 2021.
WRH celebrating 'major planning milestone' for mega hospital
Hospital officials are recognizing a “major planning milestone” for the New Windsor/Essex Acute Care Hospital project.
-
Rainy days on the way in Windsor-Essex
Much cooler temperatures with chance of showers most of the week
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expected to call Alberta election today
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to call a provincial election during an announcement later this morning in Calgary.
-
Alberta divided on Calgary's new arena deal, ThinkHQ survey suggests
A new poll suggests Albertans have mixed feelings over a $1.2-billion hockey arena and event centre in Calgary, which was announced less than a week before the province heads into an election.
-
Saskatoon councillors consider hiring social support workers for city buses
Saskatoon’s transportation committee will consider whether to put social support workers on city buses in its meeting on Tuesday.
-
RCMP performing psychological autopsy on Sask. mass killer Myles Sanderson
RCMP may never fully learn why Myles Sanderson went on a deadly stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation, but they may be able to offer answers that some experts say could help victims’ families make sense of it all.
-
'One fatality is way too many': Sask. residents advocate for workplace safety
Dozen of people gathered at Rotary Park on Sunday for the Threads for Life, Steps for Life fundraiser, which aims to support those who suffered a workplace tragedy.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expected to call Alberta election today
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to call a provincial election during an announcement later this morning in Calgary.
-
2 wildfires burn west of Edmonton, evacuation order expected to last into Monday
A state of local emergency has been declared in Parkland County as a result of two separate wildfires burning in the area.
Vancouver woman warns public of rental scam
A Vancouver woman claims she was the target of a rental scam and is sharing her story to help others avoid being duped.
-
Kitsilano Showboat fire deemed 'suspicious', major crimes unit investigating
Vancouver Fire Rescue Services is now deeming a fire that broke out inside the Kitsilano Showboat last weekend suspicious.
19 temperature records broken across B.C. Saturday during summer-like weekend
Several more daily maximum temperature records were broken around B.C. on Saturday, with some cities seeing temperatures upwards of 30 C, thanks to a ridge of high pressure anchored over the province, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.