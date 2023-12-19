BARRIE
Barrie

    • OPP and Canadian Border Services Agency track Ketamine shipment to Hepworth, Ont.

    Ketamine show in this undated file image. Ketamine show in this undated file image.

    Border guards catching almost a quarter of a million dollars worth of Ketamine kick-started a local investigation.

    Canada Border Services Agency seized the Ketamine on its way from the Netherlands destined for an address in Hepworth, about 20 minutes northwest of Owen Sound.

    The estimated street value of the six kilograms of Ketamine seized is $243,000.

    Ketamine is used medically for maintenance of anesthesia, treatment of depression and as a recreational drug.

    The Ontario Provincial Police Community Street Crime Unit and OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau members began an investigation into the drug seizure.

    Police charged a 41-year-old Holland Landing person with two counts of importing Ketamine and possession of a controlled substance Friday.

    The accused was held for a bail hearing.

