Featured
OPP allegedly seize blue heroin, cocaine from Midland home
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, May 3, 2019 2:46PM EDT
Two people from Midland are facing some serious charges after police searched a residence and allegedly seized blue heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and cash from the Lescaut Street home.
A 36-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman are charged with multiple drug-trafficking offences along with weapons charges.
Both of the accused have been released on a recognizance to appear in court later this month.