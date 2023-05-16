OPP alerts Simcoe County residents about illegitimate paving company

Police are warning residents in Simcoe County about a fraudulent company offering driveway paving services.

OPP says the "illegitimate company," called 'Icon' or 'Ikon' has offered asphalt services in Essa Township, New Tecumseth, and Adjala Tosorontio.

"Do not accept these services," police posted on Twitter.

Police say the individuals exploit residents for cash or e-transfer payments without providing paper quotes or invoices.

"Upon entering a verbal agreement, these individuals may begin work immediately by damaging the surface," OPP tweeted.

The OPP noted the scammers are known to drive Ford F150 pickup trucks.

AVOID BECOMING A VICTIM

Residents can protect themselves and avoid falling victim to these scams with the following tips:

Research: Before accepting any services, thoroughly research the company's background, credentials, and reputation. Legitimate businesses usually have an online presence, customer reviews, and established contact information.

Get it in writing: Insist on written quotes that clearly outline the scope of work, materials used, and total cost, and make sure to receive a detailed receipt after making payment.

Seek recommendations: Ask for recommendations from trusted friends, family, or neighbours who have recently had asphalt work done. They can provide valuable insights and help you find reliable contractors.

Report suspicious activity: Police encourage residents who suspect fraudulent activity to report it immediately to the authorities. Providing them with detailed information can assist in preventing further scams and protecting other residents.