OPP after-school program helps students make safe, responsible choices

The Nottawasaga OPP detachment launched a pilot program to help students learn how to make safe and responsible choices in their lives.

"We use it as a problem solving model - Define Assess Respond Evaluate is the acronym," said Nottawasaga OPP Const. Shawn Evans.

The Nottawasaga OPP D.A.R.E. School is a 10-week problem-solving after-school program for Grade 6 students focusing on peer pressure, decision-making, and stress.

"We spend an entire class on bullying, and we sort of bring that into the digital sphere, with the kind of bullying that's going on today with various social media platforms," said Evans.

Since 1998, more than 22,000 students have taken the program across the region, but it was cancelled in public schools last fall.

Nottawasaga OPP hopes to renew the program by holding lessons one day a week during the 10-week course.

Grade 6 students and their parents can take the classes facilitated by a police officer.

"Grade 6 is kind of a key time for them. They're just starting to change. Grade 7 to Grade 8 can be very, very challenging before they head off into high schools," Evans said. "It's a perfect age to get them engaged and to learn these skills before they go on to Grade 7 and Grade 8."

Students who complete the course will participate in a graduation, receiving a t-shirt and certificate.

"At the end of the 10 lessons, the students complete what's called a D.A.R.E. report," Evans said. "You actually get to read through their language what they've learned in the course, and how they will apply what they take."

The program is open for registration and runs every Thursday evening, with three after-school class times available at the municipal offices in Adjala-Tosorontio.

To register, email the Nottawasaga OPP D.A.R.E. program here.