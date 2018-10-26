A rapid response centre has been created in Midland to help tackle the ever-growing opioid epidemic.

The new walk-in clinic opened its doors on Monday for people who require help with a substance abuse problem.

“These clinics are making treatment more accessible for individuals when they need help, they can come and get help,” said Angela McCuaig with the Rapid Access Addiction Medicine Services.

The clinic will focus on opioid and alcohol addictions, but staff say they will help anyone with any substance-abuse issue.

In the past four months, about 180 people have used the clinics, and those numbers are expected to rise.

The Midland clinic is open two days a week and is located at 845 King Street.

Similar clinics are open in Barrie at 70 Wellington Street West and in Orillia at 169 Front Street South.