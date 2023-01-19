Opioid epidemic leads to string of violent pharmacy heists

The worsening opioid crisis is blamed for increased violent robberies at pharmacies, with a stretch of Davis Drive in Newmarket being targeted.

Staff at Skycare Pharmacy were held up at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon and forced to hand over narcotic medication by two masked men.

"It was traumatizing for a lot of the staff that were here," Mark Bashta, Skycare Pharmacy owner, said.

The Newmarket Chamber of Commerce is working with York Regional Police to organize an online session for local businesses to provide information on how to keep customers and staff safe.

Meanwhile, affected pharmacists are reviewing measures to prevent such incidents from happening again, with some stepping up their security systems with cameras and buzz-in systems for customers.

"It has to be done. There is no other way," said Fora Rahmati, who was thrown to the ground inside her pharmacy during a robbery about a month ago.

"To be honest, I'm not the same person anymore. It had changed my personality. I'm scared," Rahmati added.

Police are asking witnesses who may have been in the area of Prospect and Davis Drive Tuesday afternoon to come forward to help investigators bring in those responsible to justice.

Police believe pharmacy robbery suspects are looking to capitalize on the opioid crisis by selling the stolen drugs on the black market.