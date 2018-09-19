

CTV Barrie





The number of opioid deaths is on the rise according to the latest national report that tracks deaths linked to the painkillers.

The report shows more than one thousand apparent opioid-related deaths in Canada from January to March of this year.

That figure was a five percent increase over the same period in 2017 and a 44 percent increase over the first three months of 2016.

The majority of deaths were in BC, Ontario, and Alberta.