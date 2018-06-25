

Rob Cooper, CTV Barrie





There are new efforts to combat the opioid crisis in Simcoe County.

With a record number of opioid deaths across the country and here at home, the OPP and Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre outlined plans to stop the trend.

More than 1,000 people signed up for an interactive, online information session held by the OPP on Monday.

“We’re concerned with public safety. It’s the second leading cause of death in Ontario” says OPP detective Chris Auger.

Meanwhile, three new rapid access addiction clinics will now be operating in Barrie, Orillia and Midland.

The Regional Rapid Access Addiction Medicine Services officially opened on Monday at the Barrie clinic on Wellington Street.

Angela McCuaig is with RVH and says the clinic will be a place for people to get help right away. “We will provide a non-judgmental safe place for people to begin their recovery journey, and we will work with their primary care provider to support their recovery goals.”

Officials with RVH in Barrie say opioid-related deaths have significantly increased over the last five years.

The hospital has treated 360 opioid overdoses between April 2017 and March 2018 compared to 67 in 2013-2014. “This is not a clinic we want to open. This is a clinic we need to open” says RVH’s president and CEO, Janice Skot.

The Barrie clinic is located at RVH’s Addiction Services at 70 Wellington Street West. It will be open Monday and Thursday 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.; and Wednesday 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The clinic in Orillia will open on Tuesday at the Common Roof at 169 Front Street South. The hours of operation will be Tuesday 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and Thursday 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The third clinic in Midland is at the Chigamik Community Health Centre at 845 King Street. It will open in July.