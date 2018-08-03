

CTV Barrie





The York Regional Police Marine Unit want people to think twice before heading out on the water this long weekend.

They say they will be patrolling the busy waterways as part of Operation Dry Water, targeting safety violators and impaired boaters.

Officers plan to stop vessels to make sure the required safety equipment is on board and that operators aren’t impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Officials say in 40 percent of marine incidents, alcohol and drugs are factors.

Operation Dry Water is a national awareness campaign designed to reduce the number of alcohol and drug related deaths.

The penalties for impaired boating are similar to those for impaired driving.